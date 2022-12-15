Catholic World News

Crisis of confidence over cardinal shakes Cologne Catholics

December 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: German prosecutors are investigating whether Cardinal Rainer Woelki of Cologne made a false statement under oath about his knowledge of sexual abuse in the archdiocese.



Cardinal Woelki has twice offered his resignation to the Pontiff; the Vatican has cleared him of canonical charges.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!