Catholic World News

Jerusalem bishop assesses situation of Christians there

December 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “The exodus of Christians has been going on for more than a century, for the same political, economic, and social reasons,” said Auxiliary Bishop William Shomali. “But despite that we are not falling into pessimism.”



“Although the percentage of Christians is falling, the overall number is increasing,” he explained. “In Israel and Palestine, there were only about 21,500 Christians in 1848, which represented 10% of the population of the whole of historic Palestine. Now we are less than 2%, but the number of Christians is more than 230,000, not counting foreign workers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!