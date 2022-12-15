Catholic World News

In victory for Florida diocese, federal court dismisses hostile work environment claim

December 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has dismissed a lawsuit by a former Catholic school principal who alleged he suffered from a hostile racist work environment. Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, dismissed the lawsuit against the Diocese of Venice (FL) and ruled that the ministerial exception “categorically bars” hostile work environment lawsuits.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!