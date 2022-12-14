Catholic World News

Beware ‘polite demons,’ Pope tells audience

December 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on December 14, Pope Francis continued his series of catechetical talks on discernment, speaking about the need for vigilance in the spiritual life.



The Pope reminded his audience that even when one makes a good decision, “there is a risk, and it is that the spoilsport—that is, the Evil One—can ruin everything.” He explained that this danger is “not of a psychological orders, but of a spiritual order.”



The Pope made a special point of encouraging the faithful to be wary of “polite demons—they come in without your notice, they knock on the door, they are polite.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!