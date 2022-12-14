Catholic World News

Hackers faked evidence against Jesuit in India, firm reports

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An American cyber-security firm has reported that hackers planted documents on a computer belonging to the late Father Stan Swamy, creating fraudulent evidence that the Jesuit priest was engaged in a conspiracy with Maoist rebels.



Father Swamy, a leading advocate for the rights of tribal groups, was arrested in 2020, charged with involvement in terrorism. He died in prison in 2021, at the age of 83.



The report from Arsenal Consulting indicated that an unidentified hacker had obtained access to the priest’s computer, planing documents over a five-year period beginning in 2014.

