Pope suggests modest Christmas celebrations, solidarity with Ukraine

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As he concluded his public audience on December 14, Pope Francis asked the world’s Christians to “renew our closeness to the battered Ukrainian people.”



The Pontiff suggested that the faithful celebrate Christmas “with the people of Ukraine in our hearts.” He added that it would be appropriate to cut back on expensive gifts and celebrations, and to “offer concrete signs of help for them.”

