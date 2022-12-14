Catholic World News

Study examines impact of meatless Fridays on carbon emissions

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A study from the University of Cambridge examined the environmental impact of the English bishops’ 2011 decision to restore the traditional discipline of weekly abstinence from meat on Fridays.



“While only about a quarter of the region’s 4 million Catholics obeyed the Church’s edict, that relatively small shift still likely resulted in an estimated reduction of 55,000 tons of carbon annually,” according to the study. “Researchers equate that to 82,000 fewer people flying round-trip from London to New York over the course of a year.”

