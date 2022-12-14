Catholic World News

4 statues vandalized outside of Pennsylvania church

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Since May 2020, there have been at least 182 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States.

