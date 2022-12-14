Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Europe must recover the ‘spirit of Helsinki’

December 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the war in Ukraine, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, referred to the 1975 Helsinki Accords, in which the Soviet Union pledged respect for human rights in return for a recognition of post-World War II Soviet gains in Eastern Europe.



The prelate’s reference to the Helsinki Accords could be interpreted as a simple call to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine—or as a subtle call to the international community to be willing to recognize Russian gains in Ukraine in return for peace.



“It is terrifying that there is talk of nuclear devices and atomic warfare as a possibility,” Cardinal Parolin warned. “The accelerated arms race is worrying, with huge investments of money used for war rather than to fight hunger, create jobs, ensure adequate medical care for people who have never had it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!