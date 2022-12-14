Catholic World News

‘Orwellian’: Vatican prosecutor reopens criminal investigation into former auditor

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In November, the Vatican’s former Auditor General, Libero Milone, and his former deputy, Ferruccio Panicco, filed an unjust dismissal suit against the Secretariat of State.



Milone said that “his attempts to clear his name in the Vatican have run up against ‘Orwellian’ obstacles to justice and transparency — including the decision by Vatican prosecutors to reopen a criminal investigation into Milone in apparent retaliation for his filing suit for wrongful dismissal,” according to the report.



The Pillar’s report examines the current status of Milone’s suit and the Vatican prosecutor’s investigation.

