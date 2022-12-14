Catholic World News

Holy Land’s Catholic leaders lament political rhetoric, rising violence

December 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As Benjamin Netanyahu forms a new Israeli government, the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land has expressed concern about “the political context in which this government is being formed and about the gradual deterioration of the general social and political situation in the Holy Land.”



“Certain statements made by members who are part of the governmental coalition are very divisive toward the Arab or otherwise non-Jewish community” and “lay the groundwork for further violence,” the bishops warned.



“The living area available to the Palestinian population continues to shrink, due to the sustained growth of settlements,” the bishops added. “We are also witnessing attacks to the Jewish population. Violence is never justified and must always be condemned, no matter where it comes from.”

