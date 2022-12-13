Catholic World News

Justice Department targets pro-lifers; no charges for attacks on pregnancy centers

December 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: With Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta speaking of the “urgency” of protecting abortion clinics, “to ensure continued lawful access to reproductive services,” the US Department of Justice has charged 26 pro-life activists with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic (FACE) law this year.



However, the Justice Department has not yet filed a single criminal charge in connection with the 77 acts of violence against pregnancy-help centers, nor the 98 attacks on Catholic churches.

