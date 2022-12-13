Catholic World News

EU Christian leaders discuss Ukraine, refugees with Czech leader

December 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: With Czechia (the Czech Republic) holding the rotating EU presidency during the latter half of 2022, the EU’s Christian leaders met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to discuss the challenges the EU faces.



Taking part in the meeting were representatives of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE) and of the Conference of European Churches (CEC), a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities.



“If the European Union wants to be a global actor for peace, this is the time to act, undertaking resolute steps towards a dialogue-based sustainable solution to the conflict in full respect of international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the COMECE and CEC participants said in a joint statement.



“The generosity in the welcome shown towards refugees from Ukraine should not be an isolated case, but replicated for migrants and refugees coming from other crises areas and seeking shelter in the EU,” they added.

