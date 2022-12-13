Catholic World News

Pope at Mass: ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe shows God’s closeness to humanity’

December 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of December 12, Pope Francis preached the homily during Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.



“She is in the midst of the caravans that walk northward in search of freedom and well-being,” Pope Francis said. “She is in the midst of the American people, whose identity is threatened by a savage and exploitative paganism, wounded by the active preaching of a practical and pragmatic atheism.”



The Pontiff, who used a wheelchair during the Mass, was originally scheduled to preside. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, took the Pope’s place as principal celebrant.

