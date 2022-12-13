Catholic World News

On Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, US bishops’ migration chairman reaffirms Church’s solidarity with immigrants

December 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “When we speak about the issue of immigration, we are fundamentally addressing the movement of people—human persons created in the image and likeness of God, each one of them a brother or sister to us all,” Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration, said in a December 12 statement. “Unfortunately, this truth is often obscured by political rhetoric, fearmongering, and hyperbole.”



“Our Lady of Guadalupe points us toward a better way, one that ultimately leads to reconciliation,” he continued. “The bishops of the United States continue to affirm the natural right to migrate, balanced with the sovereign right of countries to uphold their borders, as well as their obligations to provide humane processes for newcomers.”

