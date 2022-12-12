Catholic World News

Abuse survivors demand canonical action against leading German bishop

December 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: An advisory board of German sex-abuse survivors is demanding a canonical trial for Bishop Franz-Josef Bode, the vice president of the German bishops’ conference and of their Synodal Path.



A September report on the handling of abuse complaints in the Osnabrück diocese, which Bishop Bode has led since 1995, found “a more perpetrator-oriented than victim-oriented attitude.” Despite the ensuing criticism, Bishop Bode has said that he does not plan to resign.



The sex-abuse survivors’ group called upon Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg, the metropolitan archdiocese, to open an investigation of Bishop Bode under the terms of Vos Estis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!