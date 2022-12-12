Catholic World News

Papal prayer for peace in South Sudan

December 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I follow with sorrow and concern the news from South Sudan about the violent clashes of the past few days,” Pope Francis Pope Francis said on December 11, as he referred to recent violence there. “Let us pray to the Lord for peace and national reconciliation, so that the attacks may cease and that civilians may always be respected.”



The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013 and officially ended in 2020. The Pontiff is scheduled to take part in an ecumenical pilgrimage of peace in South Sudan in February.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

