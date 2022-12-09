Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop raps slow government response to Pentecost massacre

December 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Six months after the terrorist attack that left 39 Catholics dead and more than 80 wounded at a parish church of Nigeria’s Ondo diocese, Bishop Femi Ajakaye reports that the government’s promises to find and arrest the killers have produced not results.

>

Although some suspects have been arrested, prosecutors have not proceeded with the case. “Nigeria is still waiting,” the bishop said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!