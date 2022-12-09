Catholic World News

US arrests three, charged with involvement in Cameroon violence, kidnapping of cardinal

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Federal officials have arrested three Cameroon-born US citizens, charging them with helping to arm and finance separatist efforts in Cameroon—including the November 2020 kidnapping of Cardinal Christian Tumi.



The US Department of Justice announced that Claude Chi of Missouri, Francis Chenyi of Minnesota, and Lah Nestoro Langmi of New York would be charged with conspiracy to support kidnapping and the use of weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country. The announcement said that in some cases US citizens were extorted for ransom to free kidnapped relatives in Cameroon, with the funds used to finance further separatist offensives.

