Former Jesuit provincial rips lack of transparency in Rupnik case

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gianfrano Matarazzo, SJ, who once served as a Jesuit provincial in Europe, has issued a demand for a full accounting of the disciplinary treatment of Father Marko Rupnik, the noted Jesuit artist whose ministry has been restricted because of his sexual abuse of women religious.



In unusually harsh language, Father Matarazzo—who now supervises abuse prevention in Sicilian dioceses—said that the Jesuit order’s handling of the Rupnik case had been “a tsunami...of injustice, lack of transparency, questionable management, dysfunctional activity, personalize work, apostolic community sacrificed to the leader, and unequal treatment.”

