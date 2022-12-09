Catholic World News

Pope urges faithful to entrust and consecrate themselves to Mary

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We have good news: Mary, the only human being in history without sin, is with us in the battle, she is our sister and, above all, our Mother,” Pope Francis said on December 8, during his Angelus address for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. “And we, who struggle to choose good, can entrust ourselves to her.”



The Pope continued, “By entrusting ourselves, consecrating ourselves to Mary, we say to her: ‘Take me by the hand, Mother, guide me: with you I will have more strength in the battle against evil; with you I will rediscover my original beauty.’”



“Let us entrust ourselves to Mary today, let us entrust ourselves to Mary every day, repeating to her: ‘Mary, I entrust my life to you, I entrust my family, my work, I entrust my heart and my struggles. I consecrate myself to you,’” he added. “May Mary Immaculate help us to safeguard our beauty from evil.”

