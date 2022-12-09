Catholic World News

Pope Francis breaks down and cries while mentioning Ukraine at public prayer

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Immaculate Virgin, today I would have wanted to bring you the thanks of the Ukrainian people (for peace),” Pope Francis said during the annual act of veneration of Mary Immaculate in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna. “Instead, once again I have to bring you the pleas of children, of the elderly, of fathers and mothers, of the young people of that martyred land, which is suffering so much.”

