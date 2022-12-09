Pope Francis breaks down and cries while mentioning Ukraine at public prayer
December 09, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: “Immaculate Virgin, today I would have wanted to bring you the thanks of the Ukrainian people (for peace),” Pope Francis said during the annual act of veneration of Mary Immaculate in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna. “Instead, once again I have to bring you the pleas of children, of the elderly, of fathers and mothers, of the young people of that martyred land, which is suffering so much.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
