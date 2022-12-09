Catholic World News

Niger’s president meets with Pontiff

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Mohamed Bazoum, the president of Niger since 2021. The West African nation of 23.6 million (map) is 96% Muslim and nearly 4% ethnic religionist.



President Bazoum and senior Vatican diplomatic officials discussed education in Niger and regional concerns about migration and security. In 2009, a jihadist insurgency began in Niger, pitting the government—backed by France and the US—against Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.



President Bazoum tweeted about the meeting, but did not comment on it.

