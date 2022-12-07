Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals discusses COP27, Synod progress, protection of young people

December 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At meetings on December 6 and 7, the Council of Cardinals discussed several different topics: the COP27 conference on climate change; the continental phase of the Synod on Synodality; and the work of the Commission for the Protection of Minors.

