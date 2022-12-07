Catholic World News

War is a sign of weakness, Pope tells peace organization

December 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We have realized that the human family, threatened by war, runs a more serious danger: the lack of will to build peace,” Pope Francis said in an audience with Leaders pour la Paix [Leaders for Peace], a French organization founded by former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin.

