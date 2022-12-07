Catholic World News

Albanian president meets with Pontiff

December 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently received President Bajram Begaj of Albania.



The Southeastern European nation of 3.1 million (map) is 59% Muslim, 19% Orthodox, and 18% Catholic; Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2014.



Belgaj and leading Vatican diplomats discussed “the path of integration of Albania in the European Union and various regional and international issues, including the war in Ukraine and its impact in the Western Balkans,” according to a Vatican statement.



“His Holiness Pope Francis is a great friend of Albania and Albanians!” Belgaj tweeted. We will be forever grateful to @pontifex for his role in pushing forward the religious harmony that exists in our country. Thank you, Your Holiness @pontifex, for being such a great force for peace and unity in times of conflict and divisions!”

