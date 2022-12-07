Catholic World News

New book collects papal appeals for peace in Ukraine; Pope pens preface

December 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Francesco Antonio Grana, the Vatican reporter for the Rome-based newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, has gathered the Pope’s appeals for peace in Ukraine in a new book, Un’enciclica sulla pace in Ucraina (An Encyclical on Peace in Ukraine).



In his preface to the book, Pope Francis writes that “we men of God who proclaim the Gospel of the Risen One have the duty to cry out this truth of faith: God is a God of peace, love, and hope. A God who wants us all to be brothers, as His Son Jesus Christ taught us. The horrors of war, of every war, offend the most holy name of God. And they offend Him even more if His name is abused to justify such unspeakable carnage.”

