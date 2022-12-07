Catholic World News

USCCB committee chair offers prayers, support for Indonesia following earthquake

December 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, offered prayers and expressed solidarity with the Church in Indonesia following the West Java earthquake, which killed over 300 people.

