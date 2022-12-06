Catholic World News

Guam’s archbishop on extended medical leave

December 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michael Byrnes of Agana, Guam has been on medical leave for several months, the archdiocese disclosed. Neither the nature of the archbishop’s medical problem nor the prospects for his return to ministry were revealed.



Archbishop Byrnes, a native of Detroit who has been led the Agana archdiocese since 2016, has apparently not been on the island since June. In his absence the day-to-day administration of the archdiocese is being handled by the vicar general, Father Romeo Convocar.



Before taking his medical leave the archbishop made the decision to seek bankruptcy protection for the archdiocese—which had been badly shaken by revelations that his predecessor, Archbishop Anthony Apuron, had been a serial molester. Archbishop Apuron was found guilty by a Vatican tribunal, and formally removed from office in 2019.

