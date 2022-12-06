Catholic World News

Catholic educators are sent on a common project at the service of humanity, Pope Francis writes

December 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “When we approach education, we cannot do so thinking of something merely human, focusing the question on programs, training, resources, areas of reception, since the Christian vocation asks us to give voice to a Word that is not ours, that surpasses us, that transcends us,” Pope Francis wrote in an Italian-language letter to participants in the World Congress of Catholic Education, which took place in Marseille, France.

