RCIA quietly renamed OCIA

December 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ conference has quietly given RCIA (the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) a new name: OCIA (the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults).



The Order of Christian Initiation of Adults is a more accurate translation of the Ordo Initiationis Christianae Adultorum, promulgated by the Vatican in 1972.

