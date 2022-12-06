Catholic World News

USCCB’s ‘welcome circle’ program supports Ukrainian refugees in US

December 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The USCCB’s Migration and Refugee Services has established the Welcome Circle Program as “a community-led resettlement initiative that supports everyday Americans in taking on the responsibility of welcoming Ukrainian newcomers to their communities,” according to a program overview published in December.



“A Welcome Circle is a group of 5-20 people who come together to provide wraparound support for the family, housing, time-bound income support, basic necessities, job search advice, orientation to the community and more,” the US bishops’ conference explains. Five webinars have been scheduled between December 6 and 20 to provide additional information about the program.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!