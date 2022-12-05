Catholic World News

Investigation clouds legacy of Honduran Cardinal Maradiaga

December 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican investigation has not yet resolved charges of mismanagement and financial misconduct against Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga of Tegucigalpa, the chairman of the Pope’s Council of Cardinals.



The focus of the investigation is on the Catholic University of Honduras, from which the cardinal reportedly received about $500,000 annually, for which no accounting has been provided.



Cardinal Maradiaga, who has weathered charges of financial mismanagement for several years, is approaching his 80th birthday on December 29, and will be expected to tender his resignation from the Council of Cardinals. According to a National Catholic Register analysis, the Vatican is likely to accept that resignation promptly to avoid further connection with the scandal in Honduras.

