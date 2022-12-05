Catholic World News

Vatican Swiss Guard slayings back in spotlight with new book

December 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Vatican officials are evidently convinced that Cedric Tornay, a vice-corporal in the Swiss Guard, killed his superior, Colonel Alois Estermann and his wife, then himself, in a shocking burst of violence,” CWN reported in 1998.



With the support of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, Tornay’s mother’s attorney was permitted to look at the Vatican investigative file into her son’s death. The file, she said, “confirmed all the doubts that the mother had about an investigation conducted in an absolutely superficial way.”

