Pope at Angelus: With Jesus, we can always begin anew

December 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On December 4, the Second Sunday of Advent, Pope Francis devoted his Angelus address to Matthew 3:1-12, the Gospel reading at Mass.



“Let us listen to John the Baptist’s appeal to return to God,” the Pope concluded. “And let us not let this Advent go by like days on the calendar because this is a moment of grace, a grace for us too, here and now! May Mary, the humble servant of the Lord, help us to meet Him, Jesus, and our brothers and sisters on the way of humility, which is the only one that will help us go ahead.”

