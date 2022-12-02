Catholic World News

Pope Francis praises Benedict’s ‘hermeneutic of reform’

December 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis praised his predecessor Benedict XVI for his theological contributions, as he met with the winners of the 2022 Ratzinger Prize for excellence in theology.



Pope Francis said that Benedict, along with Pope John Paul II, helped to realize the vision of Vatican II. In particular, he said, the German Pontiff “helped us to read the conciliar documents in-depth, proposing a “hermeneutic of reform and continuity.”



This year’s Ratzinger Prize winners are Father Michel Fédou, a Jesuit expert on the Church Fathers; and Joseph Halevi Horowitz Weiler, the first Jewish recipient of the international award.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!