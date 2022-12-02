Catholic World News

Former Colombian guerrilla leader convicted in archbishop’s assassination

December 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Luciano Marin Arango--- also known as Ivan Marquez—a former leader of FARC rebel forces, was sentenced to a 25-year prison term after being found guilty of ordering the murder of Archbishop Isaias Duarte Cancino of Cali in 2002.



The archbishop was gunned down as he left a parish church after a wedding ceremony. Investigators eventually learned that his assassins were paid by the FARC leadership.



Marquez was sentenced in abstentia. After accepting a peace accord with the government in 2016, he announced in 2019 that he was resuming armed resistance, and is now at large, believed to be working in alliance with drug traffickers.

