Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ urges greater European cooperation

December 02, 2022

In a December 2 address to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, said that “we all have to admit that our infidelity to Helsinki began long before last February.”

While the security situation in Europe has deteriorated “since Russia launched its war of aggression,” the OSCE has not done enough to promote a climate of dialogue, the archbishop said. Citing the words of Pope Francis, he appealed for understanding of the plight of refugees and migrants.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!