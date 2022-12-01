Catholic World News

Male fertility crash accelerating worldwide: study

December 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “While reasons for the decline are unclear, one major factor could be endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in thousands of everyday items,” according to the report on a study that appeared in the journal Human Reproduction Update. “These compounds — found in everything from personal care products to food packaging — have particularly dire impacts on reproductive function.”

