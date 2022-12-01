Catholic World News

As violent strikes conclude, Bolivian prelates plead for peace

December 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: As violent strikes ended in Bolivia after 35 days, Bishop Aurelio Pesoa, the president of the bishops’ conference, said that “so many brothers have been hurt, a people has been been hurt, a wound that will take a long time to heal. For a predominantly Catholic people, this is not the way to wait for the Messiah.”



“The challenge is to walk together, towards a new world where there are no more strikes and blockades, where there is no tear gas, machine guns and missiles, not to mention weapons of mass destruction,” added Bishop Robert Flock of San Ignacio de Velasco. “In the light of the Lord, let us seek what the Lord offers, life in abundance for all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!