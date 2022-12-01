Catholic World News

CCHD awards ‘strategic national grant’ to environmental advocacy network

December 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Campaign for Human Development, the US bishops’ controversial anti-poverty program, has awarded a strategic national grant to the Western Organization of Resource Councils (WORC), a network of eight organizations engaging in environmental advocacy.



The typical size of such grants was $500,000 in 2016, the most recent list on the CCHD website.



CCHD “chose WORC to receive a five-year Strategic National Grant to build resilient and prosperous communities, support economic diversification, and grow green economies,” CCHD director Ralph McCloud said in a newsletter released November 28. “WORC is working to heal the scars from decades of fossil fuel extraction and industrialization, to support economic diversification, and to expand environmentally sustainable practices.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!