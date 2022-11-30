Catholic World News

Jimmy Lai as a witness to truth—and Nobel Prize candidate?

November 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Jimmy Lai, the Hong Kong publisher and democracy activist, now faces near-certain conviction of violating China’s draconian “security” law, in a court where he has been deprived of any real chance for due process.



Lai, a man of great wealth, could easily have fled Hong Kong and escaped prosecution. But he chose to stay—writes his friend, Wall Street Journal columnist Bill McGurn—to bear public testimony to the falsehoods and injustices of the Chinese regime. “All he asks is for the world to hold China to its promises,” McGurn says.



The court verdict is predictable, McGurn says, but he asks whether it will “only increase the chances that Jimmy wins a Nobel Peace Prize.”

