Warm papal message to Orthodox Patriarch on feast of St. Andrew

November 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, for the Orthodox prelate’s patronal feast (the feast of St. Andrew), Pope Francis said: “We can be thankful to God that our Churches are not resigned to past and current experiences of division.”



The Pope went on to say that he and Patriarch Bartholomew long for the day when they can be united in the Eucharist. Until that time, he said, they can work and pray together. In particular he mentioned their cooperation in the quest for peace, saying: “Dialogue and encounter are the only viable path for overcoming conflicts and all forms of violence.”



This year, as is now traditional, the Vatican sent a delegation to Constantinople to join in celebration of the feast of St. Andrew. The Orthodox prelate sends his own delegation to Rome for the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul.

