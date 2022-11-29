Catholic World News

Down-syndrome woman loses challenge to UK’s abortion law

November 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A woman with Down syndrome has lost her appeal against England’s abortion law, which allows for illegal abortion up until the time of birth if the baby is disabled.



Heidi Crowder argued that the law encourages discrimination, showing no respect for people like herself. But the Court of Appeal ruled that the law does not have “any significant role in causing discriminatory attitudes against disabled people generally, or those with Down’s in particular.”

