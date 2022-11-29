Catholic World News

Chinese bishops brief Hong Kong Catholics on ‘Sinicization’ campaign

November 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic bishops from mainland China have been in Hong Kong this week, explaining the government’s plan for an independent Catholic Church loyal to the Communist party.



Bishop Joseph Shen Bin, the president of the Chinese episcopal conference—and vice-president of the government-controlled Catholic Patriotic Association—said that President Xi has “once again put forward the requirement of adhering to the direction of Sinicization of religion in China and actively guiding religion to adapt to the socialist society.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

