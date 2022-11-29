Catholic World News

Pope encourages pastoral outreach of priests from Latin America

November 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On November 28, Pope Francis received members of the Pontifical Latin American College in Rome.



“Let us not forget that ‘being’ with Jesus and ‘going out’ to proclaim Him also means accompanying the poor, migrants, the sick, prisoners, the least and most forgotten in society, to share life with them and to announce God’s unconditional love,” the Pope told the priests and seminarians. “Because Jesus is present in our most vulnerable brothers and sisters, and there He waits for us in a special way.”

