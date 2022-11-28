Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah: religious freedom under threat in Western nations, too

November 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah warned that Christians in the Western world should be aware of threats to religious freedom, in an interview with the EWTN network.



“Countless martyrs continue to die for the faith around the world,” said Cardinal Sarah. “But religious liberty is under threat in the West, too.” He referred to “an implicit bias against Christianity.”



The former prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship said that he wished to see the Eucharistic liturgy “more and more sacred, more and more holy, more and more silent, because God is silent, and we encounter God in silence, in adoration.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

