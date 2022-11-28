Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch on Holodomor: The diabolical deeds of yesteryear are repeated before our eyes

November 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, marked the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, the 1932-33 man-made famine in Ukraine under Stalin.



Echoing recent comments by Pope Francis, the Ecumenical Patriarch said that “the current aggression [against] Ukraine by the Russian Federation makes us relive events of the past that we hoped would never happen again in world history.”

