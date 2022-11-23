Catholic World News

Christians are called to be active protagonists of the changes that Chile needs, bishops say

November 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We perceive the seriousness of social insecurity, violence and crime experienced by so many of our compatriots and some of our communities,” the bishops of Chile said following their fall meeting. “We are aware of the economic and spiritual precariousness of so many families, plagued by inflation and discouragement. We are witnesses of hopelessness in many young people and adults.”



“Those of us who profess the Christian faith are called to be active protagonists of the changes that Chile needs, encouraging the instances of solidarity present in society that work for social justice,” they added.



The South American nation of 18.3 million (map) is 88% Christian (61% Catholic).

