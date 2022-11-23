Catholic World News

Vatican official: Agreement on appointment of Chinese bishops is not new in Church history

November 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Juan Ignacio Arrieta, Secretary of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts, compared the appointment of Chinese bishops today to the appointment of Spanish bishops during the regime of Francisco Franco.



“The government presented three names, and the Pope chose,” he said.



Bishop Arrieta distinguished between cultural adaptations and the non-negotiable “essential things” of the Church’s nature. The latter, he said, “are few.”

